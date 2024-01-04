The government of Venezuela has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that occurred in the city of Kerman, Iran, during the fourth anniversary of the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Through a statement released this Wednesday, January 3, by the foreign minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, the Venezuelan government expressed its solidarity with the people of Iran, extending heartfelt words of condolence to the families of the victims of this unfortunate event that massacred over 100 innocent lives.

The Venezuelan government’s statement further insists that those responsible for this reprehensible act must be legally punished, and reiterates Venezuela’s rejection of any expression of terrorism.

#Comunicado Venezuela condena en los términos más enérgicos el atentado terrorista ocurrido en la ciudad de Kerman, hoy 03 de enero de 2024, en el marco de la conmemoración del 4° aniversario del martirio del General Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/GS48dx6l4O — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) January 3, 2024

Below, you can read the unofficial translation of the statement:

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred in the city of Kerman, today, January 3, 2024, within the framework of the commemoration of the 4th Anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, which took the lives of at least 73 people and left more than 180 people injured, who were in the vicinity of the cemetery, paying tribute to Martyr Soleimani.

In this sense, Venezuela stands in solidarity with the brother people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and extends its heartfelt words of condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, while urging those responsible for such repudiated acts to be legally punished.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, consistent with the Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, firmly rejects terrorism in all its manifestations and deplores any act of violence that is intended to cause terror and anxiety in the civilian population and reaffirms its total attachment to life and physical integrity of all human beings.

Caracas, January 3, 2024

Iranian officials reported that a ceremony held in Iran—to honor the late commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a US drone strike in 2020—turned catastrophic as two explosions went off, claiming over 100 lives while leaving many wounded. The Iranian authorities have attributed responsibility for this devastating incident to terrorism.

Israel and the US are—both directly and indirectly—the traditional benefactors and promoters of terrorism in Iran. Thus, the tension associated with the Israeli entity’s ongoing genocide in Palestine in West Asia has increased as a result of the bloody terrorist act.

Masses gathered at the memorial ceremony at the burial site of Soleimani in Kerman, located in southeast Iran, when state television documented two explosions: one initial explosion, followed by another 20 minutes later. So far, no specific organization has claimed responsibility for this terrorist act.

The Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, has condemned this atrocious and barbaric act, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has pledged retaliations for the merciless double attack.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.