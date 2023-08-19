The Venezuelan minister for tourism, Alí Ernesto Padrón Paredes, has stated that the country expects to receive more than one million international tourists over the course of 2023.

In an interview, Minister Padrón stated that tourism in Venezuela has been gradually but significantly recovering. In 2022, about 656,000 people visited Venezuela from foreign countries, and the projection for this year exceeds one million foreign tourists.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, the average number of people entering the country daily during the first six months of 2023 has been 2,740.

Padrón noted that between 2014 and 2019, the number of foreign visitors to Venezuela fell 73%, as a consequence of the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies against Venezuela.

He went on to detail the Venezuelan government’s efforts to increase air connectivity; a fundamental means of transport, for both national and international travelers. As a consequence of increasing number of national and international flights, air ticket prices are getting reduced.

The minister further announced that he received news from his Cuban counterpart about a new air connection from Santa Clara, Cuba, to Porlamar, Venezuela.

“We are working with Cuba on connecting multiple destinations: Venezuelan tourists who go to Cuba, and Cubans who come to our country,” he said. “Havana, Varadero, Santiago de Cuba, and now Santa Clara have all been included.”

Padrón added that international tourists are also visiting Venezuelan states that are “not very crowded,” such as Amazonas, Delta Amacuro, and Apure.

The minister announced that Colombia-Venezuela air connectivity has been reopened, with flights that will depart from Pereira, Cali, and Medellín in Colombia, destined for Venezuela’s iconic tourist destination, Margarita island. Moreover, flights from Lima (Perú) and Guayaquil (Ecuador)—also with destinations of Margarita island—have been launched.

Padrón further mentioned the development of a new origin for international tourist flights; these will come from Poland, twice a week.

“Polish tourists are going to arrive to Porlamar, Nueva Esparta state, as well as from connections between Krakow and Cuba,” the minister explained. “There, we will encourage forest tourism, and visits to the Orinoco Delta, as well as the states of Monagas and Sucre.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AU

