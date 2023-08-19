The Russian deputy minister of defense, Alexander Fomin, and Venezuelan deputy minister of defense for planning and development, Renier Enrique Urbáez Fermín, jointly reviewed the implementation of military and technical cooperation agreements between the two countries, during the International Military-Technical Forum, ARMY 2023, being held in Moscow, Russia.

The two deputy ministers also discussed future steps of this military cooperation through the Ministries of Defense of Russia and Venezuela.

“During the meeting,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement, “the current issues of Russian-Venezuelan military and military-technical cooperation were discussed, as well as further steps for its development were determined.”

As part of the strengthening of their relations in recent years, Russia and Venezuela have signed several cooperation agreements in security and military areas.

Fomin also held a meeting with the commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Hugo Eduardo Arandia López, where the two discussed “mutual readiness to deepen dialogue and practical interaction,” with the aim of carrying out joint security and military activities of mutual interest.

The International Military-Technical Forum, ARMY 2023, is taking place at the Russian Army’s Patriot event park. It began this Monday, August 14, and will continue until August 20. More than 800 delegates from 76 countries are participating in the forum.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu addressed the representatives of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua on Tuesday, August 15, thanking them for their support for the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

He also called on delegates from Brazil, Bolivia, Perú, México, and Argentina to strengthen military cooperation with Russia.

“It is necessary to amplify consultations and exchanges,” Shoigu stated, “in the context of new pressures from the US and its allies.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AU

