The government of Venezuela has released a statement expressing its deep concern about the evolution of recent events in Palestine and the Gaza Strip. On October 7, Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil released an official communiqué posted on social media platforms. In it, Venezuelan authorities state that the escalation is the result of the inability of Palestinian people to find a space in multilateral international legality to assert their historical rights.

Below is an unofficial translation of the statement:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its deep concern about the evolution of recent events in the Gaza Strip, while considering that the escalation is the result of the inability of the Palestinian people to find a space in multilateral international legality to assert their historical rights.

The Venezuelan government advocates for the prompt resolution of the critical situation of hostility and confrontation and for the end of violence throughout the Palestinian territory through direct dialogue and compliance with Security Council resolution number 2334, which requires Israel to “immediately and completely” cease all settlement and occupation activities in the Palestinian territory, as the sole pathway to achieve peace.

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterates that today, more than ever, genuine negotiation between the parties is necessary and that the rights of Palestine must be restored. To this end, it urges the United Nations to fulfill its role as a guarantor of peace and international legality.

Caracas, October 7, 2023

This Saturday, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced that it began a broad operation, called “Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel, announcing that over 5,000 rockets were launched against illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory..

According to Israeli media outlets, unofficial estimates suggest that approximately 750 Israeli soldiers and settlers have died since fighting broke out. The majority of Israeli casualties are military targets or illegal settlers.

Hospital officials in the Gaza Strip have recorded the death of 687 Palestinians and the injury of 3,990 others, most of them civilians.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, promised to use “the full force” of Israel occupation forces to destroy Hamas’ capabilities and turn Gaza into “a city of ruin.”

“We will turn Gaza into a desert island. I say to the citizens of Gaza, you must leave now. We will target each and every corner of the strip,” Netanyahu said about a territory already torn apart by decades of Israeli bombing campaigns and a 16-year long land, air, and sea blockade.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ/BLA

