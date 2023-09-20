The president of the board of directors of the Venezuelan Chamber of Food Industry (Cavidea), Álvaro Burgos, stated that, so far in 2023, the sector has registered a growth in production of around 38% compared to 2022.

He also said that 14 sectors that comprise the Chamber have registered an “interesting rebound.” Thus, they have been growing.

During an interview on a radio show on the Union Radio network this Tuesday, September 19, Brugos explained that the items that have boosted growth are mainly pasta, flour, and rice.

He also said that the industry is reinventing itself and that consumers want their brands without affecting their budgets. “The industry works to bring the product to the consumer, and the fact that our indicator says that we grew means that we are indeed working on that,” he said.

“The summary is that we have been growing, not with force, but steadily, which is perhaps the most interesting thing,” he said. Cavidea’s representative foresees that during the last quarter of the year, there will be a rebound in food consumption on a national scale.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.