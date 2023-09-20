Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) reported on its official social media about Russian companies’ interest in cooperating to strengthen oil production and refining in Venezuela and strategic areas of the oil industry.
“Russian companies are interested in relaunching oil cooperation with Venezuela in strategic areas such as oil production and refining, modernizing the power grid, and supplying petrochemicals including catalysts and additives,” the PDVSA announced on Tuesday, September 19, posting a photo of the meeting between PDVSA President Pedro Tellechea and Russian Vice Prime Minister and Former Oil Minister Alexander Novak that took place in July.
Las empresas rusas están interesadas en relanzar la cooperación petrolera con Venezuela en ámbitos estratégicos como la producción y refinación de petróleo, modernizar la red eléctrica y suministrar productos petroquímicos, incluidos catalizadores y aditivos. pic.twitter.com/MxTg18RQph
— PDVSA (@PDVSA) September 18, 2023
The supply of petrochemical products, catalysts, and additives to enable the production and refining of oil and the modernization of the electricity grid are part of the scope of the cooperation between the two countries
Rosneft’s CEO in Caracas to Strengthen Venezuela – Russia Oil Production
In March 2020, the relationship between Rosneft and PDVSA deteriorated following sanctions imposed by the United States on a subsidiary of the Russian company in Europe for allegedly facilitating the commercialization of Venezuelan oil and helping to evade unilateral coercive measures.
With the most recent US and European sanctions against Russia following the special military operation in Ukraine, the sanctions on Russian oil and financial entities opened the door for a more direct relationship between the two countries.
(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SF
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/September 20, 2023
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/September 19, 2023
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/September 18, 2023
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)