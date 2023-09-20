Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) reported on its official social media about Russian companies’ interest in cooperating to strengthen oil production and refining in Venezuela and strategic areas of the oil industry.

“Russian companies are interested in relaunching oil cooperation with Venezuela in strategic areas such as oil production and refining, modernizing the power grid, and supplying petrochemicals including catalysts and additives,” the PDVSA announced on Tuesday, September 19, posting a photo of the meeting between PDVSA President Pedro Tellechea and Russian Vice Prime Minister and Former Oil Minister Alexander Novak that took place in July.

Las empresas rusas están interesadas en relanzar la cooperación petrolera con Venezuela en ámbitos estratégicos como la producción y refinación de petróleo, modernizar la red eléctrica y suministrar productos petroquímicos, incluidos catalizadores y aditivos. pic.twitter.com/MxTg18RQph — PDVSA (@PDVSA) September 18, 2023

The supply of petrochemical products, catalysts, and additives to enable the production and refining of oil and the modernization of the electricity grid are part of the scope of the cooperation between the two countries

In March 2020, the relationship between Rosneft and PDVSA deteriorated following sanctions imposed by the United States on a subsidiary of the Russian company in Europe for allegedly facilitating the commercialization of Venezuelan oil and helping to evade unilateral coercive measures.

With the most recent US and European sanctions against Russia following the special military operation in Ukraine, the sanctions on Russian oil and financial entities opened the door for a more direct relationship between the two countries.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.