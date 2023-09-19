The president of Venezuela’s National Association of Supermarkets and Self-Service Stores (ANSA), Italo Atencio, said that, according to its estimates, 2023 will close with 5% or 6% in positive growth.

During an interview with the local radio station Union Radio last week, Atencio explained that, comparing January to August 2023 with the same period in 2022, across the 113 products periodically measured by the association, there is a 7% growth in volume of sales.

“We see that in September the behavior is similar to that of August,” said Atencio. “We will see a recovery in the best four-month period of the year: September, October, November, December.”

Last Thursday, September 14, Atencio praised the promotion of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), in relation to the state visit of President Nicolás Maduro to the People’s Republic of China.

In this context, the supermarket sector in Venezuela is in a process of growth, which is reflected in the creation of new jobs.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

