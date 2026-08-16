Arturo Sairias embraces a family member after being released from the Rodeo 1 prison in Guatire, Venezuela, June 14, 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña R/EFE.

Arturo Sairias embraces a family member after being released from the Rodeo 1 prison in Guatire, Venezuela, June 14, 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña R/EFE.