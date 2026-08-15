The Bou Craa Conveyor System, a nearly 100-kilometer-long industrial conveyor belt transports phosphate rock from the interior mine deposits directly to the Atlantic Ocean for global export. Photo: The Cradle.

The Bou Craa Conveyor System, a nearly 100-kilometer-long industrial conveyor belt transports phosphate rock from the interior mine deposits directly to the Atlantic Ocean for global export. Photo: The Cradle.