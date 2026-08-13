With the installation of the commemorative figure in the capital, the Central American nation formally joins the international celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro.

Nicaraguan authorities have installed a 20-meter-tall metal sculpture of Commander Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016) in Managua to commemorate the centennial of the birth of the leader of the Cuban Revolution.

The metal sculpture was placed at the traffic lights near the National Assembly, on the central Bolívar-Chávez Avenue in Managua, as part of the special activities organized in the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the revolutionary leader’s birth on August 13.

The structure was built by workers from the National Electric Transmission Company (ENATREL) and depicts the Cuban leader wearing his olive-green uniform and cap, boots, and the armband of the 26th of July Movement on his left arm.

The sculpture highlights Fidel Castro’s historical significance for the revolutionary struggles of Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as his ties of brotherhood and cooperation with the Nicaraguan people.

The installation of the monument was announced by Nicaragua’s co-president, Rosario Murillo, during her regular address on state media. The high-ranking official explained that the country is joining the celebrations officially proclaimed in Cuba for 2026 as the “Year of the Centenary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.”

“This week, we will be participating from this blessed Nicaragua in the centennial celebrations of Fidel. We will be holding events at universities and in municipalities,” Murillo stated.

Regarding the monument created by state technical personnel, the co-president noted: “The workers of ENATREL have created another marvel, a metal sculpture that is being installed with great honor and pride on Bolívar-Chávez Avenue, honoring the Leader of the Our American and Caribbean Revolution, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz, who was with us, who visited Nicaragua, and who inspired the revolutionary struggles, inspired and supported our people.”

The Nicaraguan government has scheduled a series of political, cultural, and academic events at the municipal and university levels to accompany the commemorations throughout the week.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL