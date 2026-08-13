The metal sculpture was placed on the central Bolívar a Chávez Avenue in Managua, as part of the special series of activities organized in the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the revolutionary leader. Photo: El 19 Digital.

The metal sculpture was placed on the central Bolívar a Chávez Avenue in Managua, as part of the special series of activities organized in the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the revolutionary leader. Photo: El 19 Digital.