Jorge Rodríguez, coordinator of the dialogue for the Venezuelan government and president of the National Assembly, reported the conclusion of the first round of talks with the delegation of the non-existent far-right 2015 National Assembly and its results.

In statements to the press this Wednesday, August 12, Rodríguez read a statement together with Dinorah Figuera, representing the delegation of former 2015 deputies, highlighting the establishment of two technical working groups focused on addressing the emergency caused by the double earthquake of last June 24 and on strengthening democracy, the judiciary, and the electoral branch.

It also reported on the holding of five working sessions with the aforementioned technical groups and five plenary sessions between both delegations.

First agreement between Venezuela’s government and the 2015 National Assembly

When detailing the agreements, the head of Parliament specified the validation of the initiative’s operational methodology, consolidating the working sessions and plenaries held by both delegations.

“Given the magnitude of the tragedy caused by the double earthquake of last June 24, and in order to continue providing responses to the victims of the earthquakes, it is agreed to work on strengthening care programs in housing, electricity, health, and debris collection,” Rodríguez emphasized. “In this regard, both parties will concentrate efforts on promoting the recovery of Venezuela’s gold seized by the Bank of England, establishing mechanisms of transparency, traceability, and audit in their efficient use to guarantee the well-being of all those affected.”

The far-right representative of the 2015 National Assembly, Dinorah Figuera, ratified the institutional commitment to transform the judicial system through reforms to the Organic Law of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ), the renewal and expansion of the judicial nominations committee, the appointment of all TSJ magistrates, and the creation of a credentials review council to comply with the Constitution.

The political understanding reached between the parties consolidates a continuous work agenda that will be carried out throughout the month of August with official announcements and concrete actions aimed at guaranteeing democratic stability, comprehensive care for those affected, and strict follow-up on the commitments made.

Below, you can read the full unofficial translation of the joint statement:

In Caracas, on the 12th day of August 2026, the conclusion of the first round of talks between the national government and the 2015 National Assembly is announced to the country, with the following results and agreements:

1) The operating methodology of this initiative and the technical working groups was approved.

2) For this round, two technical working groups were established:

• Emergency care for the double earthquake

• Strengthening democracy, the judiciary, and the electoral branch.

3) Five working sessions were held with the technical groups and five plenary sessions between both delegations.

It is agreed:

1) Given the magnitude of the tragedy caused by the double earthquake of last June 24, and in order to continue providing responses to the victims of these earthquakes, it is agreed to work on strengthening care programs in housing, electricity, health, and debris collection. In this regard, both parties will concentrate efforts on promoting the recovery of Venezuela’s international reserve assets in the Bank of England, establishing mechanisms of transparency, traceability, and audit in their efficient use, to guarantee the well-being of all those affected.

2) To initiate a process that contributes to the transformation of the justice system, focused on:

• Reforms to the Organic Law of the TSJ and other laws of the justice system.

• Renewing and expanding the Judicial Nominations Committee. Activating a new nomination process for the renewal and appointment of all TSJ magistrates.

• Establishing a council to review the credentials and requirements of those nominated to the TSJ, to comply with the provisions of the Constitution, the law, and the evaluation criteria.

The implementation schedule for the agreements will begin this August with official announcements and concrete actions, under a continuous work mechanism that ensures strict compliance with each commitment.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU