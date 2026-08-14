View of the El Palito refinery, owned by the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, from the El Faro district in Carabobo state. Photo: Jesus Vargas/picture alliance/Getty Images.

View of the El Palito refinery, owned by the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, from the El Faro district in Carabobo state. Photo: Jesus Vargas/picture alliance/Getty Images.