Venezuelan opposition party Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) has made a statement declaring its distance from hatred, violence, and deceitful political “exits,” adding that any political transition must be democratic and based in the utilization of electoral tools.

Making the announcement via social media, posted this Wednesday, August 23, UNT further stated that they intend to continue with their current strategic route for the election of the opposition’s presidential candidate for the 2024 electoral route.

UNT’s statement comes after the controversial declarations of Antonio Ledezma, fugitive from justice, who confessed that the Venezuelan opposition would be preparing civil disobedience, and were even in talks with the military, in order to achieve the registration of María Corina Machado such that she could be elected in the opposition primaries, scheduled for October 20.

The national leader of Un Nuevo Tiempo, Luis Florido, recently stated that it is essential for the opposition to have a candidate that they can reliably count on and compete fairly with.

Florido stated that the candidates participating in the primary elections “must think of the country, and not of their political egos.” In view of this, he further specified that it is necessary to “achieve a change,” and for this, it is necessary to “leave aside any pettiness.”

Contrary to the declarations recently made by Ledezma of promoting military rebellion to achieve Machado’s registration before the National Electoral Council (CNE), Florido specified that the Unitary Platform should consult alongside qualified candidates as to who will replace a disqualified candidate to run in the opposition primaries.

“If they do not allow a candidate to register for the Presidential elections,” he said, “the Unitary Platform, in consultation with all the candidates participating in the primaries, should decide who replaces that candidate.”

“The important thing here is to achieve the change in Venezuela,” Florido specified, “and it is through the electoral route that we are going to achieve this.”

