This Monday, the governments of Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Cuba, Brazil, and Argentina lamented the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, causing thousands of deaths and the destruction of an immense number of buildings and infrastructure.

Venezuela conveyed its condolences to Türkiye and Syria, “expressing its solidarity with the families of the victims and raising its prayers for the speedy recovery of the many injured,” according to a statement issued by the government:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its pain for the strong earthquake, of magnitude 7.8 degrees, registered on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the south of the Republic of Türkiye, with its epicenter in the city of Kahramanmaraş, that has caused considerable material damage and loss of human life, both in this country and in the neighboring Syrian Arab Republic.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela conveys its condolences to the peoples and governments of Türkiye and Syria, expressing its solidarity with the families of the victims and raising its prayers for the speedy recovery of the many injured.

Faced with this tragic event, the Bolivarian government expresses its willingness to prepare immediate support, assistance and the necessary aid to the efforts of the governments of Türkiye and Syria to recover, as soon as possible, the normal functioning of the affected regions.

The Ecuadorian government also expressed its regret for the events: “Shocked by the very strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye this morning, Ecuador extends the solidarity of its people and government for the victims.”

The Mexican Foreign Ministry, for its part, expressed “its condolences to the Turkish people for the damage and unfortunate human losses caused by the earthquake that occurred in the south of the country.”

Cuba also expressed its “deep regret, solidarity, and willingness to collaborate with the people and government” of Türkiye. “We express our condolences to the families and relatives of the victims,” ​​Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla wrote in a message on social media platforms.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said that the tragedy is observed with “concern” from his country. “Brazil expresses its solidarity with the peoples of the two countries, with the families of the victims and with all those who lost their homes in this tragedy,” Lula said.

For its part, Argentina reported that “its embassies are verifying” the situation of its nationals in Türkiye and Syria. “Argentina expresses its condolences and solidarity for the victims and the damage caused by the earthquake,” said the Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria early in the morning, and hours later another 7.5-magnitude quake hit central Turkey.

Venezuelan SAR teams

Venezuela will send a team from the Air Search and Rescue Service (SAR) to Türkiye to support the search and rescue of people injured by the landslides that occurred following the earthquake.

The information was released by the Venezuelan Embassy in Türkiye, through its social media accounts, adding that the Venezuelan Ambassador José Bracho held a meeting with Ambassador Sevki Mutevellioğlu at the Response Coordination Center for Emergencies, to coordinate help.

“Ambassador José Bracho held a meeting at the Disaster Coordination Center’s Emergency Response Coordination Center with Ambassador Sevki Mutevellioğlu to coordinate the reception of SAR teams that the government of Venezuela will send to the areas affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye,” wrote the Venezuelan embassy.

