This Tuesday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), at Miraflores Palace, seat of the presidency in Caracas, Venezuela.

Gonsalves arrived in Venezuela at 3 p.m. local time and held a meeting with the Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs, Yván Gil, who received him at the Simón Bolívar International Airport. During the meeting, joint cooperation projects were reviewed.

Also present at the meeting was the secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP), Félix Plasencia.

The various meetings will serve to improve the respective work agendas, in addition to advancing in the programming for the construction and strengthening of agreements through ALBA–TCP.

Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines maintain relations of cooperation and brotherhood that date back to October 29, 1991. During the government of President Hugo Chávez, and now under that of President Maduro, the relationship between the two countries and their respective heads of state has remained strong.

Last week, during the inauguration of the Scientific–Technological Park of Venezuela (+Science), President Maduro announced the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would be visiting shortly, as reported by Prensa Latina.

“Gonsalves is going to visit us soon and we are going to propose to him to hold a great scientific and technological CELAC meeting in Caracas, with all the ministers and presidents of institutes of the 33 member countries of that integration bloc,” President Maduro said. “The objective is to create a great observatory, a Latin American and Caribbean institute that strengthens sciences, knowledge, [and] technology of all our countries.”

