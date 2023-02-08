February 7, 2023
Prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and president pro tempore of CELAC, Ralph Gonsalves, being greeted by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores Palaces in Caracas, February 7, 2023. Photo: Venezuela's Presidential Press.

