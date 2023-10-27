The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the official launch of the Great Venezuelan Women’s Mission for comprehensive welfare of Venezuelan women.

The president made this announcement on Wednesday, October 25, at an event held at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas.

“Chávez took a gigantic step when he said: I am a feminist and I advocate for women’s rights,” President Maduro said, adding that it was the first time that a head of state was at the forefront of the feminist struggle in Latin America.

The Great Venezuelan Women’s Mission is focused on five principal issues:

Protection of women’s health and life at all stages of their lives.

Education for the empowerment of Venezuelan women.

Economic independence of women.

Eradication of violence against women and timely gender justice.

Protagonism and participation of Venezuelan women in all areas of national life.

The Mission’s objective is to develop social policies for comprehensive advancement of women in Venezuela.

This mission will include programs such as Humane Childbirth, the Breastfeeding program, as well as the laws and actions that have been promoted to “punish violence against women.”

New programs

President Maduro announced the creation of the Special Fertility Program aimed at facilitating conception and family planning. This program will provide attention and therapies to women and men facing difficulties in conceiving a child.

President Maduro pointed out that a fertility treatment can cost up to US$12,000 through private providers, while the government will guarantee it free of charge for Venezuelans.

Likewise, the government created the Edúcate Platform in Venezuela, where all educational programs endorsed by the Ministries of Education and University Education will be available on virtual platforms. Vocational training schools are also incorporated in this program.

The objective of this platform is to accelerate training at all levels and empower Venezuelan women in all aspects of the economy.

Additionally, the Economic and Financial Plan for the Support of Women was created, through which 15% of the credit portfolio of public and private banks must be directed to projects created by Venezuelan women.

The National Education and Communication Plan for Peace in the Family and No Violence Against women was also launched, which will be implemented in all educational centers of the country. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez will preside over the National Commission for Gender Justice, the objective of which is to guarantee the right of Venezuelan women to a life free of violence.

Mission staff

President Maduro created the General Staff of the Great Venezuelan Women’s Mission and ordered the ministers to prioritize this program with comprehensive attention to Venezuelan women.

He explained that the objective is to to achieve justice and equality for women, as well as to guarantee the prosperity of all women of Venezuela.

President Maduro announced that the goal of the first phase of the mission is to assist and benefit 2 million Venezuelan women.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

