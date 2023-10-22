This Saturday hundreds of protesters gathered in solidarity Palestinian people in the Venezuelan capital. With Palestinian flags and slogans against Zionism, attendees called for an end to the siege of the Gaza Strip and respect for international law.

The protesters marched from Plaza Francia in Altamira to the UN headquarters in the Chacao, to demand the UN act to stop the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people.

Different social organizations and the Arab community in Venezuela joined in the repudiation of war crimes committed by the Israeli army, which has subjected the civilians of Gaza to 15 days of horrific airstrikes, killing more than four thousand Palestinians and displacing hundreds of thousands more.

Pablo Fernández, a prominent human rights activist, confirmed to UNtv their intention to present a manifesto at the UN headquarters in Caracas, denouncing “the aggressioin against Gaza.” He denounced “the genocide against innocent civilians and ongoing perpetration of war crimes, and the complicit silence of a large part of the international community, which has not taken any measures so far to allow humanitarian relief.”

Hindu Anderi, coordinator of the Itinerant Forum of Popular Participation and the Platform of Solidarity with Palestine, emphasized the mobilization’s objective of demonstrating the Venezuelan people’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

“Enough of the complicity of the international community in the face of a terrible genocide that is murdering boys and girls,” Anderi said during the march.

Venezuela joined the global solidarity events in support of the Palestinian people and their cause. In many European nations, these demonstrations have been banned and repressed, giving cover for the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.

