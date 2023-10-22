Three out of the 127 repatriated Venezuelan migrants who arrived on Wednesday from the United States were detained by law enforcement officials when they set foot on Venezuelan soil. The arrest of the three citizens was carried out because they were wanted, according to the Police Investigation and Information System.

The information was released by the minister for the interior, justice, and peace, Remigio Ceballos, who said that due process and human rights will be ensured for the three citizens.

“The Vuelta a la Patria Plan was successfully carried out as a result of the Bolivarian doctrine of peace promoted by President Nicolas Maduro,” Ceballos wrote on social media accounts. “We received a first flight from the US with a total of 127 nationals.”

One of the detainees is Frank Alexander Colmenares Ojeda (26), who has been wanted since 2017 for use of a motor vehicle resulting from theft, a crime allegedly committed in Petare, a judicial source revealed.

Another individual taken into custody is Franklin José Dávila Acosta (37), allegedly involved in the crime of aggravated robbery, according to the arrest warrant of the 1st Control Court of the Rosario de Perijá Municipality (Zulia state) issued on April 28, 2016, added the source.

The third detainee is Germán José Mata Castilla, 46 years old, wanted by the 7th Control Court of Barcelona (Anzoátegui) since November 4, 2010, due to his alleged involvement in a homicide.

The three repatriated citizens arrived on a flight that landed in Maiquetía, La Guaira state and were later placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

The repatriation of the Venezuelans was carried out after the US Department of Transportation issued an “ emergency exception” that allowed US airline flights to Venezuela.

At the beginning of October, Washington agreed with the government of President Nicolás Maduro to “the direct repatriation” of Venezuelans who crossed illegally into the United States after July 31 and who did not have a legal basis to remain in the US.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.