Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia shakes hands with the head of the Jewish community in Venezuela, Rabbi Isaac Cohen, in Caracas on Sunday, August 9, 2026. Photo: X/@Cancilleria_ve.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia shakes hands with the head of the Jewish community in Venezuela, Rabbi Isaac Cohen, in Caracas on Sunday, August 9, 2026. Photo: X/@Cancilleria_ve.