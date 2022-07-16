The latest Monitor País poll conducted by the survey firm Hinterlaces in June 2022 revealed that most of the Venezuelan opposition leaders with presence on the national scene are rejected by 63% to 85% of the population.

The rejection list is headed by Juan Guaidó, with 85% of unpopularity. He is closely followed by Julio Borges and Leopoldo López, both receiving unfavorable opinion from 83 % of those consulted by the poll.

Similarly, 82 % of those interviewed expressed an unfavorable opinion of Henrique Capriles Radonski and Henry Ramos Allup.

Other opposition leaders who got unfavorable rankings are the current governor of the state of Zulia, Manuel Rosales (62 %), and ultra-right politician María Corina Machado (63%).

Emerging opposition figures such as Antonio Ecarri and Gustavo Duque received much lower percentages of unfavorable opinions—29% and 24%, respectively. However, the majority of the participants of the survey said that they did not know them (58%) or did not express an opinion about them (62%).

Businessman Lorenzo Mendoza turned out to be the opposition figure with the most favorable public opinion, with 50% of positive opinions and 32% rejection, although 18% did not express any opinion about him or said that they did not know him.

An interesting data derived from this poll is that between 7% and 11% of those surveyed indicated that they did not know how to value opposition figures of national and international projection such as Guaidó, Borges, López, Ramos, Rosales, and Machado.

On asked for whom they would vote as presidential candidate, 13% of the survey participants responded that they would select Mendoza, which turned out to be the highest percentage for any opposition figure. He is followed by Manuel Rosales (7%) and María Corina Machado (5%), while the most well-known opposition faces like Guaidó, Capriles, Leopoldo López, and Ramos Allup received between 1% and 2% of support. 61% responded that they would not vote for any of the candidates named in the survey, or refused to answer the question.

Hinterlaces specified that for this survey 1,200 interviews were conducted throughout Venezuela. The selection method used a stratified sampling by gender, age, region, socioeconomic level, and educational level. In addition, the sample was stratified by socio-economic values.

