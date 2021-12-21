President Maduro Congratulates Chile’s Next President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric was elected as president of Chile by the Apruebo Dignidad coalition. The 35-year old former student leader is the youngest president in the history of the country. In his term as a deputy, and during his campaign, Boric raised the issues of inclusion, decentralization and equal rights as cornerstones of his electoral campaign but questioned Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, repeating a familiar US and European imperialist narrative.

When the results were announced, Boric was immediately congratulated by his counterparts through the region. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated the election and the great democratic event in Chile. “I congratulate the Apruebo Dignidad alliance and the new Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric,” wrote President Maduro. “Salutations to the people of Salvador Allende and Victor Jara for their resounding victory against fascism. A great democratic day! Viva Chile!”

Felicito al Pacto Apruebo Dignidad por su victoria, y al nuevo presidente electo de Chile, Gabriel Boric. Saludo al pueblo de Salvador Allende y de Víctor Jara por su contundente victoria sobre el fascismo. ¡Gran Jornada democrática! ¡Viva Chile! pic.twitter.com/cJZZ4wtqNO — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 20, 2021

Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain, celebrated the victory of Gabriel Boric, expressing his belief that Chile is moving towards a fairer, more feminist and environmentalist future, echoing the identity politics narratives so indispensable for the new international order redesigned and engineered by the World Economic Forum.

Enhorabuena @gabrielboric por tu victoria en las elecciones presidenciales de Chile. El pueblo chileno avanza con esperanza hacia un futuro más justo, feminista y ecologista. Nuestros países seguirán reforzando sus relaciones, fortaleciendo los lazos entre Latinoamérica y la UE. pic.twitter.com/hEADeJHWAz — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 19, 2021

Congratulatory messages continued

Former president of Brazil, Luis Ignacio Lula Da Silva, also dedicated a few words to the newly elected president of Chile.

“I congratulate compañero @gabrielboric for his election as president of Chile,” wrote Lula. “I am happy for another victory of a democratic and progressive candidate in our Latin America, for the construction of a better future for all.”

Parabenizo o companheiro @gabrielboric por sua eleição para Presidente do Chile. Fico feliz por mais uma vitória de um candidato democrata e progressista na nossa América Latina, para a construção de um futuro melhor para todos. 📸 @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/k1AsdolPCN — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 19, 2021

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, congratulated Boric on his victory on behalf of the Latin American peoples who wish to “live with freedom, peace, justice, and dignity.”

¡Felicitaciones por el triunfo, mi querido amigo @gabrielboric! ¡La victoria que has alcanzado es la del pueblo chileno y la compartimos los pueblos latinoamericanos que queremos vivir con libertad, paz, justicia y dignidad! Sigamos bregando por la unidad de nuestras naciones. — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) December 19, 2021

President Alberto Fernández and Vice President of the Argentine Republic, Cristina Kirchner, both congratulated the newly elected president of Chile.

“We must assume the commitment to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood that unite our countries and to work together with the region to put an end to inequality in Latin America,” wrote President Fernández.

Quiero felicitar a @gabrielboric por haber sido elegido presidente del querido pueblo de Chile. Debemos asumir el compromiso de fortalecer los lazos de hermandad que unen a nuestros países y de trabajar unidos a la región para poner fin a la desigualdad en America Latina. pic.twitter.com/tsiiNP223B — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) December 19, 2021

Como dijimos el viernes 10 en la Plaza: “El pueblo siempre vuelve y encuentra los caminos para hacerlo. Puede ser un partido, puede ser un dirigente hoy y otro mañana pero el pueblo siempre vuelve”. Felicitaciones Presidente Gabriel Boric a usted y al pueblo de Chile. pic.twitter.com/jQUBnVq2rR — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) December 19, 2021

For his part, former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, published on his Twitter account an image of the results of the Chilean elections accompanied by a quote from the former president of Chile, Salvador Allende: “Sooner rather than later, the great avenues will open through which the free man passes to build a better society.”

«…mucho más temprano que tarde, se abrirán las grandes alamedas por donde pase el hombre libre para construir una sociedad mejor».

Salvador Allende

11 de septiembre de 1973. pic.twitter.com/shxvn67E0r — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) December 19, 2021

Likewise, many other leaders of different nations around the world and important political, social, and cultural actors celebrated and congratulated Chilean people for the election.

René Pérez, the artist from Puerto Rico known as Residente, recalled when he met Boric years ago, when he was young and fought for a free education in Chile. In reality, many students currently do not agree with Boric’s concessions to the right while he was a congressperson.

Hace años conocí a unos chamaquitos en Chile que luchaban por una educación pública gratuita y de calidad. Un día uno de los chamaquitos me dijo que tenía que conocer a otro chamaquito con buenas ideas. Ese chamaquito hoy es Presidente de Chile. Felicidades @gabrielboric pic.twitter.com/9FD0nEuUiD — Residente (@Residente) December 20, 2021

The new president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, began the day by thanking the people of his country for honoring him with this great responsibility.

Buenos días Chile querido! Desde tempranito estamos trabajando en lo que se viene. Un abrazo gigante y gracias por el mandato con el que me han honrado. Seguimos! — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) December 20, 2021

Featured image: Gabriel Boric, the new Chilean elected president. Photo by agencies.

(RedRadioVE) by Patricia Ferrer, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

