May 25, 2024
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro speaks at an official event in Corporación Venezolana de Guayana Cabelum, Ciudad Bolívar, Bolívar state, May 24, 2024. Photo: Correo del Orinoco.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro speaks at an official event in Corporación Venezolana de Guayana Cabelum, Ciudad Bolívar, Bolívar state, May 24, 2024. Photo: Correo del Orinoco.