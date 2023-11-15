Venezuela recovered its right to vote in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This was reported by the country’s ambassador to the organization, Rodulfo Pérez. He highlighted that Venezuela’s first vote was in defense of Palestine and in condemnation of the Israeli entity’s aggression against the defenseless civilian population of Palestine.

“Justice for Palestine, cessation of aggression! 96 votes in favor, 8 votes against, 33 abstentions,” wrote the Venezuelan diplomat on social media this Monday, November 13.

In January 2022, Venezuela lost its right to vote in the UN General Assembly. This occurred as a result of the delay in the payment of Venezuela’s quotas which, in turn, was caused by the blocking of the bank accounts of Venezuela’s assets abroad, yet another consequence of the illegal coercive economic warfare waged by the United States government in its failed “regime”-change operation against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Victoria !!! La República Bolivariana de Venezuela ha recuperado su derecho al voto en la Organización de Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura #Unesco pic.twitter.com/5fUtcYj1az — Rodulfo Pérez (@RodulfoPerezVen) November 13, 2023

Venezuela denounced the impact of the sanctions at UNESCO

At UNESCO, Venezuelan Deputy Minister for University Education Domingo Medina, condemned the sanctions for harming sectors such as education, science, technology, communication, and sports.

During his participation in the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO, Medina stated that UNESCO presents a platform for Venezuela’s voice, and he committed Venezuela to returning impactfully to international forums in person.

“Despite these measures, the Venezuelan government has not stopped making social investments, efforts that our minister (Sandra Oblitas) will address in the coming days at the Conference,” the deputy minister added.

Finally, he pointed out that, despite the sanctions, the country remains committed to strengthening the university sector and education in general.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

