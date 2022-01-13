Venezuela Reports Sabotage of Oil Pipeline

Wednesday, January 12, Venezuela’s publicly owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) reported a new criminal sabotage against the facilities of the Polieducto de Oriente, in Anzoátegui state, where an explosion was reported on Tuesday, leaving three people injured.

Through a statement, PDVSA condemned the criminal attack perpetrated against the pipeline, and assured that it was part of the permanent war led by extreme-right elements, protected by the US government.

#11Ene #Anzoátegui @Fran_Reporta: Otro video de la Fuerte explosión e incendio en tubería de combustible en Naricual, Barcelona estado Anzoategui. pic.twitter.com/kd34r1WP0d — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) January 12, 2022

The explosion occurred in the Poliducto de Oriente, or Pipeline of the East, located in Naricual in Anzoátegui state, in the east of Venezuela.

“This criminal action is part of the permanent war directed by groups belonging to the Venezuelan extreme right that, protected by North American imperialism, seek to attack and boycott the important advances that the Bolivarian government has achieved within the new production system, distribution, and marketing of fuels throughout the country,” read the PDVSA statement.

La Comisión Presidencial “Alí Rodríguez Araque”, denuncia ante la opinión pública, nacional e internacional, el nuevo sabotaje criminal del Poliducto de Oriente, ubicado en el sector Naricual del municipio Simón Bolívar, en la ciudad de Barcelona, estado Anzoátegui. pic.twitter.com/dPdcd0iXQf — Marbellis C Linares (@marbelinares) January 12, 2022

Likewise, PDVSA pointed out that the sabotage can be added to the lengthy list of criminal attacks against Venezuela, including illegal coercive economic measures (or “sanctions”) to which the nation’s oil industry has been subjected for the last five years, promoted by those who use violence as a tool to hinder PDVSA’s operations, and destroy the Venezuelan economy.

These terrorist actions attempt to erode the popular support for the administration of President Nicolás Maduro and destabilize the country. The attackers aim to impede Venezuelans’ access to gasoline, a vital necessity for people’s daily affairs, both for transportation and cooking.

Venezuelan Minister for Interior, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, reported that the fire caused by the explosion has been brought under control, thanks to the work carried out by the PDVSA Comprehensive Security Directorate, the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), and state and municipal police.

#11Ene | Comunicado | Se informa a la ciudadanía que se reporta explosión de posible poliducto, en el sector Pica de Neveri, mpio Bolívar del edo. Anzoategui, comisión de @PCivil_Ve, @DGNBEnLinea y personal especializado en manejo de productos químicos de #PDVSA en el sitio pic.twitter.com/fkjl2aI6X3 — Protección Civil (@PCivil_Ve) January 12, 2022

In addition, teams of PDVSA workers were deployed to the site to implement the necessary contingency protocols, and to return the damaged infrastructure to operation and prevent the interruption of fuel distribution to the east of the country.

“The Bolivarian government headed by President Nicolás Maduro, alongside the heroic working class of PDVSA, reiterates its commitment to continue working tirelessly, until the full recovery and strengthening of the industrial and technological infrastructure of the oil industry is achieved,” the PDVSA statement concluded.

This new criminal attack comes just days after the announcement that Venezuela increased fuel production in the country to 160,000 barrels per day, almost doubling the 82,000 barrels per day produced in December.

Featured image: Tanker trucks lined up near the place where the explosion occurred. Photo: La Verdad Monagas.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

