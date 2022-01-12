FANB Maintains Full Deployment at Venezuela-Colombia Border

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is maintaining full deployment at the border with Colombia, to protect the border region and guarantee the sovereignty of the nation.

Strategic Operational Commander of FANB, Domingo Hernández Lárez, informed of the deployment in a message posted on his Twitter account. He explained that military personnel have been deployed in the state of Apure, on the Colombia border, to prevent the entry of Colombian terrorists and armed drug traffickers (TANCOL).

In a video posted in his Twitter account, Hernández Lárez explained that FANB units have been based in the towns of El Amparo, Guasdualito and La Victoria in Apure, in order to carry out a socially focused and humanitarian surveillance and protection strategy in these border communities.

RELATED CONTENT: Armed Terrorist Arrested by Venezuelan Authorities at Colombia Border

He stressed that in perfect civil-military unison with the people, the FANB will guarantee that no terrorist and illegal group threatens Venezuela’s sovereignty, independence and peace.

“With a cohesive, integrated, well-trained and equipped FANB, we will guarantee the security and peace of our people in every inch of the border,” wrote Hernández Lárez.

La #FANB se mantiene garantizando la soberanía de nuestro espacio territorial en la @ZODI_Apure. ¡Independencia o nada! pic.twitter.com/ftFMS12uZi — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) January 9, 2022

FANB has remained alert after a new wave of terror exploded in Colombia in the first week of this year, causing over 20 deaths in Arauca department which is close to the border with Venezuela. This was the result of clashes between Colombian armed groups that dispute control over the border region.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Aids Colombians Displaced by Violence in Arauca

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López also confirmed that the FANB would remain deployed in the border municipalities to protect and secure Venezuelan territory.

“The FANB has already been deployed in the border municipalities close to the Department of Arauca,” stated the minister, “and it remains alert to events on the other side of the border in order to protect the [Venezuelan] people, and respond forcefully to any aggression against our sovereignty.”

Featured image: FANB members deployed at the Colombia-Venezuela border, in Apure state. Photo: RedRadioVE

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.