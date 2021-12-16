Venezuela Shoots Down 54th Colombian Narco-Jet of 2021

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela confirmed that it neutralized a plane belonging to Colombian drug terrorists that landed on an unauthorized runway.

The head of the FANB’s Strategic Operational Command, Domingo Hernández Lárez, issued a press release on Wednesday, December 15, reporting the operation against an aircraft designated as “tancol” (an acronym for Colombian armed terrorist drug traffickers, as identified by the Venezuelan government) that was in Venezuelan airspace without an identification code or transponder, landing on an unauthorized cross-border runway.

#FANB neutraliza el avión TANCOL N° 54 del año 2021, el cual surcó nuestro espacio aéreo sin código de identificación ni transponder, aterrizando en una pista transfronteriza No Autorizada. Venezuela es y seguirá siendo territorio soberano libre de drogas y sembradíos endémicos. pic.twitter.com/XLq01Js98m — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) December 15, 2021

In addition, the press release stated that this action was part of the operations of the armed forces to keep Venezuelan territory free of drugs and drug crops.

The Venezuelan military stated that so far this year there have already been 54 “tancol” planes destroyed after entering the airspace of Venezuela. The narco-traffickers hope to use its airspace to transport drugs produced in Colombia to the United States and Europe.

Featured image: Colombian narco-jet shot down in an operation by the FANB of Venezuela. File photo.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

