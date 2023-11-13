Venezuela expressed its support for the agreements reached at the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States in which world leaders rejected the genocide perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Through a communiqué, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry ratified Venezuela’s position in favor of peace and condemned Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“Venezuela joins the firm condemnation by Islamic and Arab countries against the Israeli aggression towards Palestine,” reads part of the statement. In addition, the ministry expressed Venezuela’s support for actions that will be undertaken in the International Criminal Court to determine responsibilities for these criminal acts.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also supported the convening of an international conference to promote the peace process, based on the resolutions of the United Nations (UN).

#Comunicado La República Bolivariana de Venezuela saluda y respalda plenamente los acuerdos alcanzados en la Cumbre de la Organización de Cooperación Islámica y la Liga de los Estados Árabes celebrada este 11 de Noviembre en la ciudad de Riad, Reino de Arabia Saudita, que ha… pic.twitter.com/gAq2v8sJ33 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 11, 2023

Representatives of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) also supported the agreements of the Islamic and Arab summit.

The organization joined in the denunciations and condemnation of the aggressions committed by the Israeli entity in the Gaza Strip, where atrocities and human rights violations were perpetrated.

In addition, the organization joined in calling for the immediate cessation of extermination operations and supported the request for the completion of the investigation into war crimes.

“What is happening in Gaza is genocide and has assumed extreme proportions as one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of our times,” the text added.

Lastly, ALBA-TCP affirmed that it will always support any initiative to put an end to the massacre in Gaza, to respect international law, and to enforce compliance with UN resolutions.

#Comunicado ALBA-TCP apoya los acuerdos alcanzados en la Cumbre conjunta de la Liga de los Estados Árabes y de la Organización de la Cooperación Islámica (OCI), sobre la agresión israelí contra el pueblo palestino pic.twitter.com/IBhBGU4NZa — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 12, 2023

Leaders of Arab and Muslim countries held a joint summit on Saturday to condemn Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“We affirm that neither Israel nor any of the countries of the region will enjoy security and peace without the Palestinians enjoying it and recovering all their plundered rights,” the 57 leaders present at the summit said in the final declaration.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

