Venezuela’s Minister of Communes and Social Movements, Jorge Arreaza, reported that the oil transnational Exxon Mobil, headquartered in Texas, USA, is financing the legal expenses for Guyana in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case regarding the Essequibo territory.

On social media, Arreaza provided documents to support the claim.

“Exxon is at the forefront of the attempt to steal the Essequibo territory from Venezuela in order to keep our oil,” he wrote. “The government of Guyana is not in charge. It obeys orders from ExxonMobil. It is not independent.”

He reiterated that on December 3, all of Venezuela will vote on whether to defend the disputed Essequibo territory.

Last Monday, the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had reported that Exxon Mobil was financing a campaign to divide voters in the consultative referendum on the Essequibo territory, according to the Con el Mazo Dando program.

“Exxon Mobil is taking out money to buy people inside Venezuela to divide and confuse Venezuelans,” warned the Venezuelan president, showing a flyer with a “biased” content.

“Who pays for it?” asked President Maduro. “Exxon Mobil’s dollars.” The corporation is trying to illegally take possession of the Essequibo’s resources, said Maduro.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

