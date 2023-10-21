Venezuela acknowledged the international support it has received for the internal dialogue process and the agreements between the government and part of the opposition signed in Bridgetown, Barbados, last Tuesday, as well as the support for the temporary lifting of illegal US sanctions.

Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, posted, this Friday, October 20, on social media accounts, a congratulatory message from the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Gil thanked Moscow for its support for the “dialogue resumption and for the right of Venezuela to live free of foreign intervention.”

En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, saludamos el mensaje de apoyo que nos llega desde la hermana Rusia en referencia a la reanudación del diálogo y el derecho a nuestro país a vivir libre de interferencias extranjeras, chantajes y sanciones unilaterales que afectan los DDHH. https://t.co/V2zbu5M1PQ — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

Gil also highlighted, in another post, the “important role of Mexico as guarantor” of the Venezuelan dialogue process and expressed his gratitude to the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Nuestro agradecimiento al mandatario mexicano @lopezobrador_ y a la Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores @aliciabarcena por el importante rol de México como garante del proceso de diálogo de nuestro país, un camino que el pueblo y Gobierno Bolivariano hemos arado sin cesar. https://t.co/e9tlv5btZN — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

The foreign minister’s gratitude was extended to the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, “for his strong and unequivocal call to permanently lift all illegal unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela.”

Gracias Presidente @LuchoXBolivia por su fuerte e inequivocable llamado a eliminar permanentemente todas las ilegales medidas coercitivas unilaterales contra Venezuela. Junto al Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, seguiremos apostando al diálogo, la paz y la amistad entre nuestros pueblos. https://t.co/T0Iqzaaug5 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

“We thank the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, for his words of support regarding this important achievement of the dialogue process promoted by President Nicolás Maduro,” Gil wrote in another post.

Agradecemos al Presidente de Cuba @DiazCanelB por sus palabras de apoyo ante este importante logro del proceso de diálogo impulsado por el Presidente @NicolasMaduro. También agradecemos el reiterado llamado a levantar por completo las medidas coercitivas unilaterales que han… https://t.co/ALwRxWyn5D — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

The top Venezuelan diplomat also responded to a letter from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, which expressed its “satisfaction with the agreement signed” on Tuesday in Barbados between the government and the far-right opposition of Venezuela.

“We are pleased to receive this message of support from the government of Argentina for the progress in the dialogue,” Gil responded, adding that the government of his country is “firmly committed to maintaining political stability.”

Nos complace recibir este mensaje de apoyo de parte del Gobierno de Argentina a los avances en el diálogo entre el Gobierno Bolivariano y sectores de la oposición. El Gobierno Bolivariano, liderado por el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, está firmemente comprometido con mantener la… https://t.co/d1TBa62Zy8 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

On Thursday night, Gil also thanked the governments of Brazil and Colombia for supporting the internal dialogues and the temporary lifting of unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela.

Gil responded to the message of congratulations from the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, referring to it as support that is received with “gratitude” and praising Brazil’s “call for the permanent lifting of sanctions.”

El Gobierno Bolivariano, en nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, recibe con gratitud el apoyo del hermano mandatario de Brasil @LulaOficial y su llamado al levantamiento permanente de las sanciones como punto fundamental para la estabilización de la región latinoamericana y caribeña. https://t.co/WQ7G4jzQ6P — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

The Venezuelan foreign minister also thanked the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, “for his great support in promoting political dialogue in” Venezuela.

En nombre del Presidente @NicolasMaduro enviamos nuestras palabras de agradecimiento al Presidente @petrogustavo por su gran apoyo para impulsar el diálogo político en nuestro país en aras de seguir garantizando la seguridad y paz de todos los venezolanos y venezolanas.… https://t.co/FugC6gM1Hh — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

Gil sent a Bolivarian greeting “to the brother country of Türkiye” recognizing its “willingness to support the 2024 electoral process as well as its rejection of unilateral coercive measures imposed against our homeland.”

En nomble del pueblo venezolano y del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, enviamos un saludo Bolivariano al hermano país de Türkiye y agradecemos su disposición para apoyar el proceso electoral de 2024 así como su rechazo a las medidas coercitivas unilaterales impuestas contra nuestra Patria. https://t.co/FRXENILPJs — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 20, 2023

After the agreements signed between the government and a part of the Venezuelan opposition, the United States government announced the temporary suspension of unilateral sanctions against the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) and other important entities of the South American country.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.