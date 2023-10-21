The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, reported that the consultative referendum on the Essequibo territory dispute will be held on December 3, and that the CNE is completing preparations.

“The date of December third was approved to hold this consultative referendum on Essequibo with all the people of Venezuela to participate in this new plebiscite,” Amoroso announced this Friday, October 20.

The announcement was made by Amoroso from the headquarters of the CNE, in Caracas, after receiving the request from the board of directors and other deputies of the National Assembly (AN).

The highest representative of the electoral body reported that the amendments for the referendum will be reviewed and with three days the CNE will present the adjustments that will be incorporated.

“We will inform you about the analysis that the Electoral Branch does on the questions and on the approved schedule. We will have three days to respond and present what the questions will be so that all Venezuelans can go to vote on December third,” he said.

Likewise, Amoroso stated that “these actions strengthen democracy and the people through the power granted to them by the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela as the original constituent power.”

Given this announcement, the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, urged citizens to attend the electoral process, because, regardless of the political differences, it is everyone’s duty to protect the assets and territoriality of the country.

Likewise, Rodríguez pointed out that the request to call a consultative referendum on the issue of the Essequibo territory aims to become an initiative that allows us to raise our voices for justice peacefully.

This is “an initiative that involves all Venezuelans, which is in the deepest part of our hearts. It is an initiative of justice, an initiative to claim in peace, but I claim in what are the inalienable rights that Venezuela has over Guayana Essequibo,” Rodríguez expressed at a press point from the outskirts of the CNE after delivering the request document. of call.

In this sense, he highlighted the announcements made by the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, who declared the Electoral Power in a permanent session to evaluate all the proposals presented by Parliament, as well as a possible date for carrying out this electoral process.

During the regular session on September 21, the president of AN, deputy Jorge Rodríguez (PSUV), proposed the calling of a consultative referendum for the people to strengthen the defense of Essequibo. This proposal was approved by parliament unanimously.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sanchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.