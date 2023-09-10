September 9, 2023
The head of opposition delegation to the Mexico Talks, Gerardo Blyde Pérez, accompanied by other delegates, speaks to the media, in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 26, 2022. Photo: Henry Romero/Reuters/File photo.

The head of opposition delegation to the Mexico Talks, Gerardo Blyde Pérez, accompanied by other delegates, speaks to the media, in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 26, 2022. Photo: Henry Romero/Reuters/File photo.