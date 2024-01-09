January 9, 2024
Former Venezuelan comptroller general Elvis Amoroso (center) alongside attorney general Tarek William Saab (right) and ombudsperson Alfredo Ruiz during a meeting in 2019. File photo.

Former Venezuelan comptroller general Elvis Amoroso (center) alongside attorney general Tarek William Saab (right) and ombudsperson Alfredo Ruiz during a meeting in 2019. File photo.