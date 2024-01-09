Through the mechanisms established by the Venezuelan Constitution, the National Assembly (AN) will renew the top positions of the institutions that make up the citizen’s power, the president of the National Assembly, deputy Jorge Rodríguez, announced this Monday.

“We are specifically referring to the selection of the attorney general of the republic, the comptroller general of the republic, and the ombudsperson,” Rodríguez said during the act of notification to the National Executive of the beginning of the 2024 regular session of the AN.

In addition, he informed the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, of the set of laws that the legislature will employ to ensure the well-being of the people, addressing economic and social issues as the priority.

In addition, he announced that this Tuesday, January 10, the AN will begin the second discussion of the Organic Law Project for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba, derived from the popular mandate in a referendum to define the course that the Venezuelan state will follow to exercise sovereignty over the Essequibo territory.

The Venezuelan Constitution defines five branches of government, including the traditional branches of legislative, executive, and judicial in addition to the electoral power and, finally, the citizen power formed by the Office of the Comptroller General, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Office of the Ombudsperson.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

