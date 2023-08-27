The new board of directors of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) took office after being appointed and sworn in by the National Assembly (AN). The old CNE board resigned in mid June. Ten weeks later, following all constitutional protocols, the Venezuelan National Assembly selected and swore in the new electoral authorities on Thursday, August 24, for the 2023-2030 period.

The president of the new National Electoral Board is Elvis Amoroso, and Carlos Quintero is the vice-president. Conrado Pérez was sworn in as the third member of the board. The Electoral Registration Commission is formed by Rosalba Gil, Juan Carlos Delpino, and Leonel Parica, while Acme Nogal, Imad Saab Saab, and Rosalba Gil will be the members of the Political Participation and Financing Commission. Antonio Meneses Rodríguez was selected as the secretary general of the CNE.

“I take this moment to thank the National Assembly (AN) that yesterday, by plenary vote, selected the CNE rectors after having carefully reviewed and studied the credentials of the candidates,” Elvis Amoroso said on Friday.

Las nuevas autoridades electorales designaron además como vicepresidente a Carlos Quintero Cuevas. Los otros rectores electorales que integran la directiva son Aimé Nogal Méndez, Rosalba Gil Pacheco, y Juan Carlos Delpino. pic.twitter.com/L9uSMCstHj — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) August 26, 2023

Amoroso added that the agenda that the electoral body will carry out throughout Venezuela will be announced next week.

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, stated that the election of the new CNE authorities is the product of the broadest consensus that has taken place in the recent history of the country.

He added that the new CNE is strong since it has the backing and support of the majorities of all political and social sectors of Venezuela.

The principal rectors are Elvis Amoroso, Rosalba Gil, Carlos Quintero, Aimee Nogal, and Juan Carlos Delpino. The alternates, sorted by postulation source, are:

Civil society: Leonel Henrique, Gustavo Vizcaíno, Francisco Garcés, Antonieta Di Stefano, Tulio Ramírez, and Ana Julia Niño.

Law and political science schools of the universities: Conrado Pérez Briceño, and Aura Rosa Hernández.

Citizen Power: Fabrio Henríquez, and Imad Saab Saab.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.