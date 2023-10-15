This Sunday, through social media platforms, the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, posted that he had a phone conversation with the President of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. This was with the intention of addressing the dire situation in the Gaza Strip as a consequence of Israeli indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population.

Among the topics they discussed, they both agreed to demand an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to assist to the population, as well as the restoration of international rule of law.

“I informed him about the sending of more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid, in the coming days, to the Gaza Strip, as part of the beginning of a plan of direct and constant support to the Palestinian people, through established humanitarian corridors,” President Maduro wrote.

Hoy domingo #15Oct conversé telefónicamente con el Presidente de la Autoridad Nacional Palestina, Mahmud Abbas, sobre la terrible situación en la Franja de Gaza, luego de los ataques indiscriminados a la población civil, por parte de Israel, ocasionando miles de muertes y… pic.twitter.com/hddkuAUDR5 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 15, 2023

Below is the unofficial translation of the statement:

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, spoke by telephone with the President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday, October 15. [They] addressed the terrible situation in the Gaza Strip, after the indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population by Israel, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, which has exceeded the boundaries of International Humanitarian Law and violated the international agreements that govern the matter.

President Abbas has reported in detail on the development of events, as well as the diplomatic efforts of the Palestinian National Authority, as a leadership body, committed to peace, dialogue and respect for the agreements signed between the parties, which have been systematically disregarded by the Israeli side.

Both leaders have agreed to demand an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor of assistance to the population, as well as the restoration of international legality, through compliance with the resolutions of the United Nations and respect to the commitments of the parties in each of the negotiations.

In this sense, they [both presidents] have urged the international community and the UN authorities to assume a role as guarantors of said legality with strength and courage, as the only route to achieve peace and fulfill the mandate of consolidating the Palestinian State. President Nicolás Maduro Moros has reaffirmed Venezuela’s unconditional support for the Palestinian cause and the [Palestinian] Authority, in order to achieve these objectives.

The presidents have reviewed the initiatives promoted by different countries, including China and Egypt, in order to convene a major world conference in favor of peace and the restoration of international legality. These initiatives aim to immediately stop military aggression against civilians and progress towards a definitive path to reestablishing the rights of the Palestinian people.

Finally, the Venezuelan president reported the sending of more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in the coming days, as part of the beginning of a plan for direct and constant support to the Palestinian people, through established humanitarians channels.

Caracas, October 15, 2023

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

