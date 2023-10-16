October 16, 2023
On the left, author Jesús Ángel Rojo poses with his book Cuando Éramos Invencibles, which attempts to justify the mass genocide and cultural destruction waged by the Spanish conquerors of the Americas. On the right is Historias del paraíso, which was recommended by Venezuelan Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas.

