Venezuela Welcomes ICC Prosecutor’s Visit in Response to Formal Invitation

Venezuela welcomed the announcement made by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, regarding his upcoming visit to the country as a follow up to a formal invitation from the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab published a statement on his Twitter account, informing about the ICC prosecutor’s visit.

“This meeting takes place because of the institutional relations that have bound Venezuela to the International Criminal Court (ICC) since its inception,” wrote Saab in his tweet.

Saab’s tweet also states that the visit will serve as first-hand assessment by the ICC of the performance of the country’s institutions, and will establish an honest and unrestricted dialogue with its representatives.

RELATED CONTENT: Alfred de Zayas on Alex Saab: ‘It was a Kidnapping Coupled with Arbitrary Detention and Torture’

#COMUNICADO el Ministerio Público saluda la visita del fiscal Karim Khan a Venezuela en ocasión de nuestra invitación formal: Dicha ocasión servirá para evaluar de primera mano la buena marcha de nuestras instituciones y mantener un diálogo honesto con sus representantes… #DDHH pic.twitter.com/zFMlMOi8Ou — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) October 25, 2021

Attorney General Saab added that, since Venezuela’s ratification of the Statute of Rome, the Venezuelan authorities have always been open to maintaining positive cooperation with the ICC.

In July this year, the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office sent a letter to ICC Prosecutor Khan, requesting a meeting in order to establish a roadmap of the investigations carried out by the agency in Venezuela, to collaborate with the ICC investigation on the Venezuela I case.

In February 2018, the ICC opened a preliminary investigation in Venezuela regarding alleged abuses perpetrated by security forces. This is the Venezuela I case at the Court.

RELATED CONTENT: Assange Supporters Rally in London, as US Prepares new Extradition Attempt

ICC Prosecutor’s visit to Venezuela

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has started a 10-day mission that will include official visits to both Colombia and Venezuela.

Khan’s visit will continue from October 25 to November 3. Currently, he is in Colombia, where he will oversee an investigation for crimes against humanity.

During his official visit to both countries, Khan will meet the representatives of the Executive branch, the Judiciary, civil society and non-governmental organizations.

“I look forward to this opportunity to hear and learn during my first trip to the region as the ICC Prosecutor,” announced Khan.

Featured image: The International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands. File photo

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.