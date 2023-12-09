Venezuela will start a series of flights to repatriate Venezuelan nationals who are in Chile and who wish to return through the Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland) program, the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, announced.

In a post on the social media X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, December 8, Gil stated that these flights will be in coordination with the government of Chile.

“Following instructions from President Nicolás Maduro, we announce that in the coming days we will be initiating a series of repatriation flights, coordinated with the government of Chile, through the program Vuelta a la Patria,” Gil wrote on social media.

Siguiendo instrucciones del Presidente @NicolasMaduro anunciamos que en los próximos días estaremos iniciando una serie de vuelos de repatriación, coordinados con el gobierno de Chile, a través del programa Vuelta a la Patria pic.twitter.com/e5cN5lQXbP — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) December 8, 2023

Subsequently, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, appreciated the initiative and added that “this is the result of intense diplomatic work that we have carried out.”

Esto es fruto de un intenso trabajo diplomático que hemos llevado adelante. https://t.co/zz3BS0bUue — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) December 8, 2023

In November, Yván Gil held a meeting with Jaime Gazmuri Mujica, Chilean ambassador to Venezuela, in the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Caracas.

In this meeting, the two diplomats discussed the strengthening of diplomatic relations and cooperation mechanisms.

The Chilean ambassador had presented his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in August.

The governments of Venezuela and Chile have ratified their willingness to work together to continue promoting bilateral relations and cooperation.

According to Chilean media, the Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, stated that he would travel to Venezuela in order to take concrete actions to solve the migratory situation.

“My intention is to travel before December 15,” Monsalve said a week ago. “Ambassador Gazmuri is in charge of the coordination, and the Venezuelan government is reviewing a document of proposals regarding agreements on the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, and migration.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.