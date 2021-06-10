Venezuelan Army Reactivates Search and Find Operations in Apure State for Colombian Narco Terrorist Gangs

The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB) is executing air, river and land operations in Páez Municipality of Apure state, in search of Colombian narco-terrorist groups.

The Venezuelan military authorities did not provide further details, but in recent days eight Venezuelan military officers who had been ambushed and kidnapped by the Colombian criminal gangs have been liberated. At the time of their return it was informed that 2 officers were still in captivity of the Colombian paramilitary gangs.

🇻🇪🚨#ALERTA| #CEOFANB ejecuta operaciones aéreas, fluviales y terrestres en el Municipio Páez de la ZODI Apure, desplegados en unión cívico militar policial en la búsqueda, captura y expulsión de los grupos irregulares armados terroristas colombianos. #8Jun #PuebloLibertario pic.twitter.com/9fQ1qUPu7R — libertad003 (@libertad003) June 8, 2021

CEOFANB informed of the reactivation of the search operation through a post on its Twitter account, saying, “#ALERTA | #CEOFANB executes air, river and land operations in the Páez Municipality of ZODI Apure, civic-military-police union deployed for search, capture and expulsion of Colombian irregular armed terrorist groups.” Photos of the operations were also published with the post.

In recent weeks Colombian paramilitary groups linked to drug trafficking and other criminal activities have been trying to use Venezuelan territory for their criminal work, sowing chaos and violence in the border state of Apure that resulted in deaths of over 10 Venezuelan military personnel as well as casualties and arrests on the side of the illegal groups. These criminal gangs have secure refuge in Colombia, on the other side of the border, where they operate freely with the complicity of Colombian authorities.

Featured image: A Russian made Mi35M2, Venezuelan army helicopter. Photo courtesy of the Venezuelan Army (FANB).

