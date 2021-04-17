Venezuelan Army to Begin Clearing Mines in Apure State near Colombian Border

Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez, general commander of the Bolivarian Army, reported on his Twitter account that a military team has already been deployed to begin demining in the state of Apure, suffering from Colombian narco-paramilitary violence that included landmines planted to cause terror among local residents.

The minesweeper, the commander wrote, is an armored unit designed by Army engineers, dubbed the “patrol alligator.”

El barremina diseñado por los ingenieros de combate del Ejército Bolivariano está listo para ir al Alto Apure e iniciar el desminado en nuestro territorio nacional del Alto Apure que grupos terroristas Colombianos plantaron para matar a nuestros habitantes pic.twitter.com/E8EHP1pLZo — MG. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) April 15, 2021

Members of the FANB have been victims of antipersonnel mines placed in the town of La Victoria, Apure state, on the border with Colombia. These weapons are frequently used in the narco-paramilitary war that has been taking place in Colombia for several decades.

Venezuela asked the United Nations (UN) to accompany the mine clearing process as an advisor. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza explained that the international organization is already coordinating with the Venezuelan authorities.

“We are in coordination with the UN bodies with expertise in the deactivation of antipersonnel mines… in the border areas where Colombian irregular armed groups planted them to attack Venezuela,” said the foreign affairs minister.

Featured image: Military unit designed by Venezuelan engineers to clear the border with Colombia. (Photo: Twitter/@dhernandezlarez).

(Mision Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL