In reaction to Bolton’s confession of helping coups, a Venezuelan deputy referred to the US government as a “gang of criminals.”

“They are a gang of criminals, and that is what Bolton’s confession shows, as well as that of other officials, who have even published books in which they confess their responsibility for having been behind the planning of assassinations, coups against democracies, violations of human rights, use of drug trafficking,” said deputy Saúl Ortega of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in an interview with Sputnik this Wednesday, July 13.

The Venezuelan parliamentarian was alluding to the statements of John Bolton, former national security advisor (2018-2019) of Donald Trump (2017-2021), in which Bolton admitted that he helped plan coups in several countries, including Venezuela.

According to the Venezuelan legislator, the US government is made up of “criminal cliques and part of an invading hegemonic force,” and Bolton acknowledged being part of them, which is enough to warrant Donald Trump himself and his entire team facing justice.

However, lamented Ortega, the US judicial system is an accomplice to the crimes, because it allows US officials involved in attacks on the sovereignty of other countries to operate with impunity.

Ortega expressed his opinion that the pro-US sectors are the promoters of not only coups, but also wars, crises, and the current conflict in Ukraine, the latter in order to sell weapons and fuel.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

