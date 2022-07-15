The Venezuelan National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) announced this Wednesday, July 13, that as of August 1, a new mandatory COVID-19 requirement will be implemented in order to enter Venezuela.
This system is the automated Biocheck system, a Biosafety Traveler Pass, with which vaccinations will be electronically verified.
The information was released by INAC through its Twitter account, in a tweet indicating that it is a digital form, which will be evaluated within a maximum of 72 hours.
As of August 1, passengers must present this mandatory requirement at the airline counter.
How to get the Biosecurity Traveler Pass?
The first step to follow is to enter the page https://biocheck.inac.gob.ve and complete the information requested in the form.
To obtain the Biosecurity Travel Pass, certain requirements must be presented, such as:
• Selfie-type photo (self-portrait) of the passport, identity card, or national identity document, in case of being a foreigner.
• Vaccination certificate, at least 14 days from the last dose, prior to the date of entry to Venezuela.
• If you do not have a vaccination certificate, you must present a negative result of a molecular PCR-RT test, with a maximum validity of 72 hours.
After completing the steps, the system will notify the user of the success of the operation, through a message.
Finally, to obtain the Biosafety Travel Pass, one must wait a maximum of 72 hours, during which time an electronic receipt in PDF format will arrive by email.
The email will include the electronic receipt with a QR code, the mandatory requirement that must be presented to the airline to enter Venezuela.
(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SL
