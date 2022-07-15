The Venezuelan National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) announced this Wednesday, July 13, that as of August 1, a new mandatory COVID-19 requirement will be implemented in order to enter Venezuela.

This system is the automated Biocheck system, a Biosafety Traveler Pass, with which vaccinations will be electronically verified.

The information was released by INAC through its Twitter account, in a tweet indicating that it is a digital form, which will be evaluated within a maximum of 72 hours.

As of August 1, passengers must present this mandatory requirement at the airline counter.

Conoce el Sistema Automatizado #BIOCHECK✅ que funcionará a partir del 1/8/2022📆 Proceso de validación que consiste en completar un formulario digital, evaluado en un máximo de 72 horas, que luego generará un Pase Viajero de Bioseguridad con código QR ⏩https://t.co/ddyqgKvMuC pic.twitter.com/mFs6uoPz5B — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) July 13, 2022

How to get the Biosecurity Traveler Pass?

The first step to follow is to enter the page https://biocheck.inac.gob.ve and complete the information requested in the form.

To obtain the Biosecurity Travel Pass, certain requirements must be presented, such as:

• Selfie-type photo (self-portrait) of the passport, identity card, or national identity document, in case of being a foreigner.

• Vaccination certificate, at least 14 days from the last dose, prior to the date of entry to Venezuela.

• If you do not have a vaccination certificate, you must present a negative result of a molecular PCR-RT test, with a maximum validity of 72 hours.

After completing the steps, the system will notify the user of the success of the operation, through a message.

Finally, to obtain the Biosafety Travel Pass, one must wait a maximum of 72 hours, during which time an electronic receipt in PDF format will arrive by email.

The email will include the electronic receipt with a QR code, the mandatory requirement that must be presented to the airline to enter Venezuela.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

