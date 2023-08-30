In recent days, more and more allies of opposition politician María Corina Machado are showing clearly what her motto “until the end” means. This time, the revelation came from Miami, where far-right expat Orlando Urdaneta confirmed that to achieve “something,” they must push for a violent agenda.

In an interview, Urdaneta said that “in the end” means the marches, the guarimbas [violent protests], and the blocked streets. In his opinion, this is the only way “we are going to achieve something.”

“We will not be alone. It is more than clear that there are conversations in motion with military officials that, at the right moment, will be on our side,” stated the far-right personality, famous for being directly involved in the 2002 coup against President Hugo Chávez.

Urdaneta joined the recent statements made by fugitive Antonio Ledezma, who said that Machado’s campaign command is in talks with members of the military and that a civic-military rebellion will make her the opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

🔵 Orlando Urdaneta: hasta el final son las marchas, las guarimbas y las calles bloqueadas. 🗣️ "No vamos a estar solos. Está clarísimo que hay conversaciones adelantadas con militares que al operar en su momento estarán al lado nuestro”. 📌 @orlandourdaneta pic.twitter.com/6vZkdnhvQy — 𝙋𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖 (@polianalitica) August 29, 2023

Urdaneta stated, “But how do we do it? Well, we are not going to be alone. It is very clear if people understood Antonio Ledezma correctly. It is very clear that there are advanced conversations with members of the military.”

Weeks ago, Antonio Ledezma confessed that María Corina Machado’s team was in talks with the military for a rebellion. However, upon seeing the impact of his statements, which led the Attorney General’s Office to take legal action, he backpedaled on his statements.

At that time, Ledezma confessed that they were in talks with the military for a possible “uprising” to fight for Machado’s registration in the CNE.

He said that, with her motto “until the end,” Machado means that she will not allow herself to be subjected to the rules imposed by the Venezuelan government. Given this, he confirmed that a rebellion would be necessary.

The Venezuelan opposition has been notorious for generating violent actions when an electoral event is approaching. With the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, the opposition sector is revealing new plans against the country.

Recently, President Nicolás Maduro warned about a campaign to sow fascism in the country through lies, hatred, and violence.

With only two months until the opposition primary elections, more and more threats of violent scenarios are emerging from the opposition. It remains to be seen how these elections will develop and what measures will be taken by the opposition towards the 2024 presidential race in case the elections do not go as they hope.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

