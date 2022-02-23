Venezuelan Far-Right Supports Ukrainian Attacks Against Russia

Former deputy Juan Guaidó made anti-Russia remarks this Monday, February 21, echoing the US position on Ukraine and condemning the Russian Federation.

Guaidó, the self-proclaimed “interim president” of Venezuela, released a statement on social media “on behalf of all Venezuelans,” in which he expressed solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Guaidó also accused the government of the Russian Federation of perpetrating an alleged invasion of Ukrainian territory, denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of independence of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

En nombre de los venezolanos, transmito nuestra solidaridad frente a la grave situación que atraviesa, en estos momentos, la República de Ucrania. https://t.co/0LCNWwRKbe — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) February 22, 2022

The statement that Guaidó posted social media declared, “We condemn and do not recognize these so-called “republics” controlled by Russia, and we demand respect for the rights of each country to choose its own destiny autonomously.”

Campaign against Venezuela?

Guaido’s “communiqué” closes with an accusation against the legitimate government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, claiming that the latter is one of those “enemies of freedom” who promote and perpetrate abuses against their own people.

Viva Ucrania libre 🇺🇦! #VzlaConUcrania — Freddy Guevara (@FreddyGuevaraC) February 21, 2022

Moreover, Guaidó called on the “governments of the free world” to take on the responsibility of confronting with determination such threats to sovereignty and freedom. In this way, Guaidó is evidently repeating the United States narrative that considers itself and the West as “the world’s police” through its implementation of sanctions and war.

As usual, Guaidó has sided with the United States and issued accusations claiming that Russia “has opted for the path of coercion and violence to attack a sovereign nation.” Another right-wing leader Freddy Guevara also expressed a similar position on Twitter, albeit with only the words “Long live free Ukraine.”

Featured image: Extreme right spokesperson Juan Guaidó has taken the same position as Washington on the Ukraine crisis. File photo

