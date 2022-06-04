The fight within the Venezuelan extreme right is becoming more evident every day. Recently, one of Leopoldo López’s former allies who participated in destabilizing events in Venezuela, has denounced the opposition figure for abandoning those who had backed him.

Eduardo Figueroa Marchena, an officer of the Bolivarian Air Force who betrayed his oath by participating in the conspiracy that became known as Golpe Azul, in February 2015, denounced Leopoldo López during an event in the University of Oviedo, Spain.

Figueroa Marchena, as spokesperson for the group of soldiers and civilians who have been part of various attempts of sabotage, assassination or attacks against legitimate authorities of Venezuela, stated that the opposition leadership has used them under the name of “political prisoners,” but in reality they have been only “exchange tokens.”

Figueroa is known for having been a fellow prisoner of Leopoldo López.

#ParaQueConste Compañero de prisión de Leopoldo López lo acusa de estar disociado y despegado de la realidad. Eduardo Figueroa Marchena (oficial Aviación participante en el Golpe Azul FEB2015) denunció que los llamados “presos políticos” son utilizados solo como fichas de canje. pic.twitter.com/nljoLNBdZD — La Tabla (@latablablog) June 2, 2022

Intrigues in the extreme right

Figueroa Marchena added that while the so-called “political prisoners” were thrown into oblivion by Leopoldo López and other leaders, the self-proclaimed “interim government” of the Guaidó gang continues to receive millions of dollars from the White House and associates.

“There are things that are not uttered, Leopoldo: the political prisoners are forgotten,” said Figueroa Marchena at the public event.

He also expressed his frustration at having to ask that the governments of Europe to receive those who participated in the coup attempts and other destabilizing acts against the Bolivarian government.

“Real help is necessary,” said Figueroa, “but my impression as well as that of the political prisoners and their families, is that we are used only as a token of exchange. We cannot continue with this strategy of waiting for Maduro to die of old age and negotiating with the dictatorship,” he added, in the usual manner that Venezuelan opposition sectors refer to the constitutional government of President Maduro.

