With results that speak very poorly of the performance of the alleged leaders of the opposition in Venezuela, the polling firm Delphos, connected to the right-wing Catholic University Andres Bello (UCAB), has presented the results of a recent survey—from May 11 to 16—which some analysts have interpreted as a snapshot of the crisis in Venezuela’s opposition.

The company itself disseminated its findings, which were then picked up by media outlets and social media users. One of the interesting findings of the poll was than Juan Guaidó is first place, but amongst the lowest-ranked politicians. The details of the poll were shared by opposition journalist Eugenio G. Martinez on his Twitter account.

In this sense, the politicians who usually appear as the “most popular” in the opposition obtained a dismal evaluation, like, for example, the 73% unfavorable opinion with regard to self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaidó. This was the highest disapproval figure by any opposition leader and it was accompanied by the lowest approval rating (17.7%) as well.

On the other hand, with respect to Henrique Capriles Radonski, rejection stood at 65.7%, while the current governor of Zulia state, Manuel Rosales, obtained the lowest negative rating, at 59.4%, among those surveyed.

Another aspect which the survey reflects was that among those who consider themselves to be supporters of the Venezuelan opposition, 20% do not feel represented by the current leadership. Likewise, 17.9% of opposition sympathizers do support the “leaders.” However, 35.4% declare themselves independent.

These numbers also showed that only 10.8% identify themselves as Chavistas supporting President Maduro while 15.8% reported themselves to be Chavistas who are unhappy with Maduro, totaling 26.6% self-identified Chavistas.

The country’s situation

Likewise, regarding the polling on the personal conditions of the respondents, the study indicated that 36.4% qualify their personal conditions as fair to good, 8.1% good and 1.3% very good. On the other hand, 17.9% describe their personal situation as fair to bad, 21% bad and 13.9% very bad. 45.8% of the answers point at a good to very good personal situation while 52.9% see it between bad and very bad.

In reference to whether the economic situation for Venezuelans has improved, 41.6% of the people consulted considered that there were improvements. On the other hand, 36% say that it is still the same and 19.6% say that it is worse.

The presidential race

According to the poll, President Maduro has 19% support for presidential elections while the total of all opposition candidates is 61%. The opposition journalist only showed the detail of this total in his very last tweet, with 12.5% supporting Rosales, 12.5% for Capriles, 9% for Leopoldo Lopez, 8.7% for Maria Corina Machado and 6% wanting to vote for former deputy Guaidó.

In relation to the opposition primaries, 50% responded that they will vote in the primaries. For many, this is more evidence of the lack of connection between the opposition “leadership” and its followers.

