January 15, 2024
A customer pays for her purchase with US dollar banknotes in an open-air fruit and vegetable market in Caracas, Venezuela February 10, 2023. Photo: Gaby Oraa/Reuters.

A customer pays for her purchase with US dollar banknotes in an open-air fruit and vegetable market in Caracas, Venezuela February 10, 2023. Photo: Gaby Oraa/Reuters.