Venezuela’s 21N Regional Elections: 56% of Voting Machines Ready, CNE says

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has readied 56% of its voting machines for the regional elections to be held on November 21, said the president of the electoral body, Pedro Calzadilla.

“We have completed 56% of the machines,” Calzadilla said. “We are doing pretty well. We are complying precisely with our schedule.”

In this sense, he explained that the voting machines have already arrived in 13 states of the country, and that details are being refined to begin deployment in capitals and municipalities for the electoral day, when new governors, mayors, state legislators, and city counselors will be elected.

RELATED CONTENT: CNE President: We will Investigate Electoral Campaign Violations – 21N Mega-Elections

#Elecciones21N El presidente del Consejo Nacional Electoral, Pedro Calzadilla, destacó en entrevista con Esther Quiaro en Unión Radio el acompañamiento internacional en las megaelecciones pic.twitter.com/6L026OYAHK — Unión Radio (@Unionradionet) November 4, 2021

Calzadilla emphasized that, in six months of preparation, 82% of the electoral schedule has already been fulfilled. He highlighted the work carried out by all the institutions responsible for the planning and logistical execution of the various operations required for the elections.

“It is a highly audited process. This electoral system has audits before, during, and after the elections,” Calzadilla said.

RELATED CONTENT: CNE Fine-Tunes Strategies to Guarantee Voting Rights for People with Disabilities

In the days until the end of the campaigning period on November 18, the CNE’s task is to monitor the campaign and prevent violations of the electoral regulations, Calzadilla said.

For this, he detailed, there are approximately 2,000 prosecutors deployed throughout the Venezuelan territory.

#Ahora Pdte. Calzadilla, por Unión Radio: Tenemos un plan de fiscalización y hemos habilitado una sala de medios para hacerle seguimiento a 6 plantas televisivas, durante la campaña electoral.#EleccionesRegionalesyMunicipales2021 — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) November 4, 2021

“Our function right now, until November 18, is to monitor… so that we do not cross over the yellow line,” Calzadilla said. “We are obliged to guarantee equality and fairness of conditions.” Calzadilla noted that some 300 international observers are expected in these elections, including 70 observers from the European Union.

Featured image: Pedro Calzadilla, president of the CNE. Photo File.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna ElJuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.