In a territorial deployment focused on strengthening organized Popular Power and economic sovereignty, Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez visited the Araguaney Residences in Sucre Municipality, Miranda State, on Saturday, June 20. The visit aimed to verify the implementation of winning projects from the Popular Consultations and the consolidation of the communal economy.

The Araguaney Commune, composed of seven communal councils and 15 condominium boards, directly serves 2,272 families, equivalent to 6,723 inhabitants, 60% of whom are senior citizens.

During the visit, the community showcased its progress at the “Commerce for Life” Endogenous Center, which promotes community industrialization through:

• Community Meat Processing Plant: A facility that processes meat from the state of Apure. It is part of a network of 10 meat processing plants between Caracas and Miranda that distribute 120,000 kilograms of meat per month.

• Community Warehouse: A network that already includes more than 5,000 establishments across 16 states of the country.

• Water Treatment Plant and Community Pharmacy: Active infrastructure dedicated to the well-being of the area.

• Local ventures: Projects involving t-shirt printing, sublimation, cleaning products, and territorial corn cultivation.

At the same time, the acting head of state inspected a socio-productive project for raising laying hens, led by young entrepreneurs Lisandra González and Daniel Juárez. This facility houses more than 200 hens with a monthly production of 1,800 eggs destined for community self-sufficiency, and it also provides training for 15 young people from the area.

This initiative is part of the 400 standard projects approved for the youth sector and has the technical support of the Youth Ministry.

The acting president was accompanied by the governor of Miranda state, Elio Serrano; the mayor of the Sucre municipality, Diógenes Lara; the Minister for Youth, Sergio Lotartaro; the Minister of National Industries and Commerce, Luis Villegas; the head of the Antonio José de Sucre Plan, Pedro Infante; and the executive spokespersons of the Araguaney Commune, Lilibeth Quintana and Wilmer Medina Rangel.

The second popular consultation for 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, July 12. These consultations were initiated by President Nicolás Maduro to strengthen the communal state, a key feature of the Bolivarian Revolution. Their aim is to allow ordinary citizens to choose for themselves the projects that will receive state funding to solve commune needs.

(Diario VEA) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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