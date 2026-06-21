Venezuelan Education Minister and head of the Presidential Commission for the Restructuring and Reengineering of the Government, Héctor Rodríguez, holds the Venezuelan Constitution as he speaks. Photo: Gaby Ora/Reuters.

Venezuelan Education Minister and head of the Presidential Commission for the Restructuring and Reengineering of the Government, Héctor Rodríguez, holds the Venezuelan Constitution as he speaks. Photo: Gaby Ora/Reuters.