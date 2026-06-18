Democratic Action leader Bernabe Gutierrez shows a document labeled as "constitutional reform," as part of an alleged initiative to support the current reengineering process of the state. Caracas, June 17, 2026. Photo: X/@globovision.

Democratic Action leader Bernabe Gutierrez shows a document labeled as "constitutional reform," as part of an alleged initiative to support the current reengineering process of the state. Caracas, June 17, 2026. Photo: X/@globovision.